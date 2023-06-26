Porscha Coleman Gives a Health Update on Jamie Foxx
‘TRUST AND BELIEVE’
Two months after Jamie Foxx’s mysterious hospitalization, the actor is “doing well,” his Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! co-star Porscha Coleman told Entertainment Tonight Sunday. “He’s resting,” she said. “He’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.” It’s still unclear why Foxx was hospitalized, and the 55-year-old actor has long made efforts to shield his personal life from the public eye. Foxx has “always valued his privacy,” Coleman said. “If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low… Even when it came to dating. Once I heard the news, of course I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it,” she added. Mike Tyson claimed in May that Foxx had suffered a stroke, but that claim has not been confirmed by anyone else.