This Under $100 Sauna Tent Instantly Turns Your Home Into a Spa
Since I discovered infrared sauna blankets last year, my wellness routine has been infinitely more elevated. Sauna blankets allow you to detoxify your body, burn calories while literally lying down, promote lymphatic drainage, boost circulation, and so much more. The sleeping bag-like wellness devices are absolutely worth the investment, but the best ones cost between $200-$600 a pop. If you’re looking for another way to get your sweat session at home (because no one likes stripping down in the gym’s sauna), let me introduce you to the sauna tent. These portable, foldable sauna stations are essential sauna tents (with a chair), if you will. You simply unfold it, fill up the water container, and plug it in. Grab your laptop, your favorite book, or position yourself in front of the T.V. to catch up your favorite show while you sweat it out.
Opps Decor Portable Steam Sauna Tent & Chair
What I also really love about these sauna tents is that your face is not exposed to the steam and the heat, so I don’t risk feeling lightheaded afterward like I would in a studio or gym sauna or steam room. “I absolutely love my in home sauna! I enjoy the fact that I don’t have to go too the gym to sit in the sauna , I can complete my workout and come home and sit in my sauna in private,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. Many customers also seem to agree that this sauna tent gets just as hot as the saunaa in the gym. “Honestly one of the best investments I’ve made in my life, i was skeptical at first thinking it wasn’t going to make me feel like a real sauna, but boy was i wrong! I actually sweat way more with this bad boy than I do in a real sauna! Plus it’s at the comfort of my own home while watching TV,” another reviewer said. They may look silly, but they certainly get the job done.