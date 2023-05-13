Sculpture Park Ravaged—Apparently by Vandals Fighting Satan

CHEAT SHEET
A well-known sculpture park in South Dakota was vandalized just before the season opening, apparently by intruders who mistakenly believed the art was satanic. The base of a bull sculpture was graffitied with the words “Jesus Is King” and “Satan Is Defeated,” and goat-faced “guardian” skeletons placed around it were beheaded. The owners of Porter Sculpture Park say it could take more than a year to repair that damage and other vandalism. The Argus Leader reports that when the family posted about the wreckage on social media, they received some comments to the effect of “the vandalism was justified in the name of God.”