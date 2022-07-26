Suspect in Dallas Airport Shooting Claimed to Be ‘God’s Prophet’ in Previous Police Run-in
RED FLAGS
Portia Odufuwa, the woman accused of sparking panic after firing multiple rounds at Dallas Love Field Airport, has reportedly had multiple run-ins with police in recent years. The Dallas Morning News reports that Odufuwa has previously been arrested for arson, robbery, criminal trespass, and false reporting. In 2019, she allegedly claimed to be Chris Brown’s wife. During another encounter, she reportedly told law enforcement, “I am God’s prophet.” The Brown obsession is said to have persisted into 2021, when police arrested Odufuwa for allegedly pulling a hotel fire alarm and the suspect listed the singer’s mansion as her address. Last year, law enforcement deemed Odufuwa unfit to stand trial after arresting her for a misdemeanor and insisted that she get mental health support. With respect to her alleged airport shooting, online jail records indicate that Odufuwa has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.