Cops Address ‘Online Rumors’ After Six Oregon Women Are Found Dead
‘THE FACTS’
Portland cops say there’s “no reason to believe” the mysterious deaths of six women in the region—all younger than 40, left abandoned in secluded areas—are connected, putting to bed fears that a serial killer may be on the loose. In a statement released Sunday to address “online rumors” and growing “fear and anxiety,” the Portland Police Bureau said they’ve coordinated with nearby agencies to confirm the deaths aren’t related. “We want to provide reassurance that the speculation is not supported by the facts available at this point,” police said. The agency added that the cause of death for some of the victims, like 22-year-old Kristin Smith, are yet to be determined by a medical examiner. In total, cops say four of the cases are being investigated as suspicious deaths, one as a homicide, and foul play has been ruled out in the sixth. All of the bodies were found within 100 miles of each other between February and May.