Portland Cops Declare Riot After County Building Set Alight
UP IN FLAMES
Portland police declared a gathering outside the Multnomah County Building a riot late Tuesday night and ordered everyone to leave the area. Officials said that windows were broken, a dumpster was set on fire, and spray-painted graffiti was seen on the building after a group of protesters arrived at the building. County Chair Deborah Kafoury said a small group of protesters set on fire the Office of Community Involvement, which she described as “a space dedicated to engaging community members who have been marginalized by the traditional political process.” Kafoury appealed for restraint saying the building was “the heart of our County, where people in our community come to get married, get their passports, and celebrate their cultural traditions and diversity.” She added: “I acknowledge that there is grave injustice in our world and there is a violent and tragic history of oppression in our County. I am committed to transformational change.”