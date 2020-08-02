CHEAT SHEET
Portland Courthouse Protests Stay Peaceful With Feds Gone
Protests outside a courthouse in Portland, Oregon, have remained largely peaceful since the state struck an agreement with the Trump administration to have federal agents replaced by state troopers. The Wall Street Journal reports that thousands of protesters massed outside the federal courthouse on Saturday night, bracing themselves for tear gas and other aggressive tactics from law enforcement, but the crowd remained calm with barely any visible police presence. “Tensions have come down a lot,” said Robert Hesslink, who has attended several Portland protests. “You could feel it.”