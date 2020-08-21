CHEAT SHEET
Portland Courthouses Closed After Reported Car-Bomb Threat
Two federal courthouses in Portland, Oregon—including one that has been the site of repeated standoffs between police and protesters—were abruptly closed on Friday, reportedly after a car-bomb threat. The Oregonian, citing an unnamed source, said federal authorities “received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building.” There was no information on whether the threat was credible or what the motive was for the threat. The bankruptcy court planned to continue proceedings remotely while hearings at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse were postponed.