Portland Dads Weaponize Leaf-Blowers to Push Tear Gas Away
A group of men known as the “leaf blower dads group” have been backing up the so-called “wall of moms” and rescuing protesters in Portland, Oregon, as police fired tear gas. The men, dressed in orange, revved up their engines in unison and blew the tear gas away, according to the Washington Post, whose reporter on the scene heard a woman yell, “Thank you, leaf-blower dads.” The protesters, who have come under attack by federal agents as they demonstrate against racial injustice, have also been supported by veterans, lawyers and nurses trying to keep mostly unidentified federal agents at bay.