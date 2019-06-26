CHEAT SHEET
SCOOT TO SHORE
Portland Divers Find About 20 Electric Scooters Dumped at Bottom of Willamette River
Portland divers found about 20 of the city’s shared electric scooters at the bottom of the Willamette River on Tuesday, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and Dive Team were “clearing the ‘sea wall’” of the river when they saw the scooters and fished them from the water, according to police. Sgt. Brandon White told The Oregonian it wasn’t immediately clear who’d dumped the scooters there, but “we advise those people not to park scooters in the river.” The office also tweeted that one of the scooters found still had working lights. Local news station KATU reports that 1,975 scooters have been on the streets as part of a trial program, with five different companies participating. Scooter company Lime reportedly informed the Portland Bureau of Transportation in the past that they had had luck retrieving scooters from the water with a “grappling hook” when necessary.