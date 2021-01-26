CHEAT SHEET
Portland Driver in Hit-and-Run Spree Acted Intentionally: Police
The driver behind a series of hit-and-runs in Portland acted with “intent to hit and injure,” police said in a statement Tuesday. The man, whose name has not been made public, did not appear to be motivated by political, racial, or terrorism-related reasons, the statement read. At least 10 pedestrians and cyclists were struck over the course of Monday’s barrage; nine were injured, and one later succumbed to their injuries. Witnesses told authorities the driver appeared to be going 50 to 60 mph“I told [the driver], ‘I think you just killed a lady up the street,’” an eyewitness told The Oregonian. “He laughed and said, ‘Ah, that’s too bad.’”