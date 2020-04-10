Portland Landlord Sues Tenant, Tries to Evict Her for Coronavirus Relief Volunteering

Read it at The Oregonian
A Portland homeowner has sued her tenant for $100,000, alleging the woman has put her at risk by volunteering for coronavirus aid, the Oregonian reports. Carole Lee, 77, said in her lawsuit against Jeane Gaiennie that the latter’s charitable work endangers both of them, according to the Oregonian, and Lee asked a judge to order Gaiennie to vacate the room she rents until the government declares the pandemic over. Gaiennie has offered her time to multiple Portland homeless shelters and churches assisting with relief efforts, the paper reports. Lee also said she had asked Gaiennie to take precautions, but she has not seen her use masks, gloves, or any protective gear. The virus has resulted in targeted evictions across the country.