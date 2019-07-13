CHEAT SHEET
Portland, Maine to Move 40 Asylum Seekers to Private Housing in Brunswick
Officials in Portland, Maine are making arrangements to move some asylum seekers from emergency shelters to private housing in the nearby town of Brunswick, Maine. WGME-TV reports that 12 asylum seekers moved into private housing in Brunswick on Friday, and a total of 40 are expected to move into temporary, rent-free housing for up to three months. The housing is offered by a Brunswick housing director, but the city of Portland will continue to ensure that services like food, education and health care are provided to the families. The city of Portland has been housing more than 250 immigrants in the Portland Expo basketball arena as officials try to find a longer term solution because the shelter is only available through mid-August. Maine Public Radio reports that the city can accommodate about 110 people in overflow shelters, but expects needing to find housing for about 150 people over the next month.