Portland Mayor Jeered by Protesters, Gassed by Federal Agents
ON THE FENCE
The mayor of the beleaguered city of Portland, Oregon, was first jeered by protesters and then tear gassed by federal agents who were sent by President Trump to quell unrest in the city against his wishes. Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, did not leave the protest near a fence erected around the federal building, even as agents fired round after round of tear gas towards him late Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press. Earlier in the evening, he was jeered as he tried to rally protesters who have been demonstrating in the city for more than 50 days. The heckling briefly stopped when he shouted “Black Lives Matter,” and pumped his fist in the air. Wheeler, who vehemently opposes the presence of federal agents in his city, has faced scrutiny from both sides of the protests after failing to reign in city police who have also attacked the demonstrators, who often hold signs reading, “Tear gas Teddy.”