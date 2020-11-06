Indicted Oregon Man Wrote ISIS Articles With Titles Like ‘Effective Stabbing Techniques’: Feds
TERROR
A Portland-area man has been indicted for dispersing ISIS propaganda and recruitment materials while also providing ISIS with tech support, according to the Department of Justice. Hawazen Sameer Mothafar, 31, allegedly created, edited, and distributed articles with titles like “Effective Stabbing Techniques” and “How Does a Detonator Work.” He also allegedly opened social media and email accounts for international ISIS officials to use, and lied on immigration documents and to government officials about his connections to terrorist groups. Mothafar has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization. Because he is wheelchair-bound, the government didn’t seek detention and instead released him on strict conditions.