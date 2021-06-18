Portland Police Crowd Control Unit Quits En Masse After Officer Indicted
WALKOUT
The Portland Police Bureau’s entire Rapid Response Team has quit after a fellow officer on the unit was indicted on an assault charge for using his baton against a protester last year. The Portland Police Bureau announced news of the mass resignations on Wednesday, saying in a statement that the approximately 50 officers on the team had “left their voluntary positions.” Their role in the crowd control unit was separate from their daily duties as members of the police department, and they will remain on the force despite their exit from the Rapid Response Team. Members of the team reportedly made the decision to step down en masse in response to the indictment and administrative leave of Corey Budworth. Budworth was indicted on an assault charge Tuesday for “unlawfully, knowingly and recklessly causing physical injury” to a protester whom he allegedly struck in the head with a baton last summer.