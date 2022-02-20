Portland Protest Against Police Violence Erupts in Gunfire, Killing One
SHOTS FIRED
A protest against police brutality in northeastern Portland spiraled out of control Saturday when someone fired into the gathered crowds, killing one woman and injuring three women and two men. Two people were arrested, but few other details have emerged in the mass shooting, including what type of weapon was used. Portland has been a hotbed for anti-police protests since the fatal shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. The latest protest was in reaction to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke while police were carrying out a no-knock search warrant on Feb. 2 in Minneapolis. Portland police admit to using force more than 6,000 times during anti-police protests in 2020, according to The New York Times, which notes they were reprimanded by the Department of Justice.