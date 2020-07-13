VIDEO: Portland Protester Shot in Face With Rubber Bullet
A protester in Portland, Oregon, was shot in the head with a rubber bullet by police and had to undergo surgery, according to witnesses and video circulating on social media. The Oregonian reports that Donavan La Bella, 26, suffered a skull fracture in the Saturday night incident. Video shows La Bella holding up a speaker across from a courthouse, where federal officers were massed. A canister landed near him and he tossed it away—and moments later a shot could be heard, and he fell to the ground. “He still has a tube in his skull to drain the blood,” his mother, Desiree La Bella, told the newspaper. Local officials are raising questions about the presence of federal law enforcement officers at anti-racism protests that have been going on since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.