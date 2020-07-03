Portland Protesters Set Fire to Federal Courthouse, Cops Declare Demonstration a Riot
Anti-police brutality protests in Portland, Oregon turned violent on Thursday night, leading police to declare it a riot for the second time in a week. What started as a peaceful demonstration of around 200 people devolved later in the night when some protesters set off fireworks and broke through the glass doors of the Justice Center, throwing mortars and fireworks that sparked a fire inside, according to police and local reports. The Portland Police Bureau said they declared a riot shortly before midnight after protesters threw cans of food, rocks, fireworks and an open pocket knife at officers dispersing the crowd. The declaration allowed police to order rioters to leave the area immediately or be forced out by tear gas and rubber bullets. Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd have continued for more than a month in Portland.