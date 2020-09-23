Portland Refuses Permit for Proud Boys Rally

CHEAT SHEET
City officials in Portland, Oregon, have denied a rally permit to the Proud Boys—who say they are coming anyway. The Parks & Recreation Bureau said an application for a 10,000-person gathering by the violent far-right group on Saturday violated COVID-19 social-distancing requirements. “Events like this are not welcome and are not allowed,” Commissioner Amanda Fritz said, according to The Oregonian. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio told the newspaper that he didn’t expect the permit to be approved by Mayor Ted Wheeler. “I have no respect for Ted Wheeler, and I don’t intend to respect his wishes that we’re not welcome in his city,” he said. “The main reason we’re protesting is him.”