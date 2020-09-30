‘I Have Never Supported Him’: Portland Sheriff Shoots Down Trump’s Debate Brag About Endorsement

Read it at Oregon Live
At one point during Tuesday night’s chaotic debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump started bragging about how law enforcement loves him and cited the endorsement of the “Portland sheriff” as his evidence. The problem? That sheriff has a Twitter account, and he immediately shot down Trump’s claim. Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese wrote: “In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the ‘Portland Sheriff’ supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.” The sheriff then joked that Trump’s false statement had surprised his family, writing: “Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me!”