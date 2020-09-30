CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘I Have Never Supported Him’: Portland Sheriff Shoots Down Trump’s Debate Brag About Endorsement

    JUST NOT TRUE

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Brian Snyder

    At one point during Tuesday night’s chaotic debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Trump started bragging about how law enforcement loves him and cited the endorsement of the “Portland sheriff” as his evidence. The problem? That sheriff has a Twitter account, and he immediately shot down Trump’s claim. Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese wrote: “In tonight’s presidential debate the President said the ‘Portland Sheriff’ supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and will never support him.” The sheriff then joked that Trump’s false statement had surprised his family, writing: “Trump has made my job a hell of a lot harder since he started talking about Portland, but I never thought he’d try to turn my wife against me!”

    Read it at Oregon Live