Portland State Student Found Shot Dead Near Campus, Former Football Player Arrested
LIFE CUT SHORT
A music student at Portland State University was found shot dead early Monday morning. The local medical examiner ruled Amara Marluke, 19, had died from gunshot wounds and that her death was a homicide. Keenan Harpole, 20, a former running back for Portland State’s football team, was arrested in connection to the murder at a family property after agreeing to turn himself in. Harpole was booked under suspicion of second-degree murder, domestic violence, and unlawful use of a weapon. According to a GoFundMe that Marluke made to raise funds for music equipment for school, she was a first generation college student interested in songwriting, singing, and producing music. A different GoFundMe is currently working to raise funds for Marluke’s family. University officials wrote to students about support services and noted their sadness “to learn that the epidemic of deadly gun violence that has plagued so many cities has hit close to home.”