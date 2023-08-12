Portuguese Football Star Crushed to Death in Horror Crash
SHOCK LOSS
Portuguese footballer Paollo Madeira Oliveira has been killed alongside his team’s assistant coach and club doctor in Vietnam. Doan Nguyen Duc, president of the Hoang Anh Gia Lai football club, said 27-year-old Oliveira, 48-year-old assistant coach Duong Minh Ninh, and 29-year-old Doan Trong Tri, were killed after the car they were in was crushed between two trucks. Oliveira started played football in Portugal in 2011 and was last year loaned by the Faro Lions to his current club in Vietnam. “It is with great consternation and regret that Sporting Clube Farense communicates the news of the death of former athlete Paollo Madeira,” the Farense Football Club said in a statement. “To the bereaved family and his friends, we offer our most heartfelt condolences.”