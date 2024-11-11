Possible Leak of Ann Selzer’s Bombshell Iowa Poll Being Investigated

President-elect Donald Trump offered New York Rep. Elise Stefanik the role of ambassador to the United Nations, CNN reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Stefanik, an upstate New York Republican who has served as one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress, quickly emerged as an early contender for an important Cabinet position. On Thursday, Politico reported that she was under consideration for a high-level diplomatic post. In the last Trump administration, the position was initially held by Nikki Haley, who challenged him in the Republican Primary for the 2024 nomination. The president-elect already announced he would not be considering Haley for a Cabinet position this time around. Representatives for the New York congresswoman and Trump’s transition team did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. A spokesperson for Trump’s team told Reuters that Cabinet position “decisions will be announced when they are made,” but did not confirm or deny the reporting.
