Possible Transformer Blasts Rock Oktoberfest in Huntington Beach, California

Read it at KTLA
An Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, California, was evacuated Saturday night after fiery explosions that reportedly injured two civilians and two firefighters. NBC Los Angeles reported that a utility pole went up in flames and preliminary indications suggested the incident was caused by a transformer. “It was crazy, it was so intense,” Dawn Orlow-Townsend told CBS Los Angeles. “There was a second explosion and then a third. We just started running, we left our cellphones. We were freaking out. People were running all over. It was crazy.”