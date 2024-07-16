CHEAT SHEET
Trump Media and Gun Stocks Soar After Assassination Attempt
In an apparent sign of growing momentum for Donald Trump’s campaign, stocks for gun manufacturers, oil giants, prison administrators, and cryptocurrency companies all soared when the share market opened on Monday following the failed assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday, Semafor reported Tuesday. Stock for Trump’s own media company saw a drastic spike, with the former commander-in-chief’s 60 percent stake receiving a nearly $800 million boost, according to the outlet. “Each market has its own ‘Trump trade’ on,” writes Semafor’s Liz Hoffman. “Baked into the stock market’s sustained rally is the assumption that Trump, with a Republican congress, would push through more spending, and all that money has to go somewhere.”