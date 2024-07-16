CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Trump Media and Gun Stocks Soar After Assassination Attempt

    THE TRUMP BUMP

    Christopher Gavin

    Freelance Reporter

    Donald Trump with his fist in the air

    Brian Snyder/REUTERS

    In an apparent sign of growing momentum for Donald Trump’s campaign, stocks for gun manufacturers, oil giants, prison administrators, and cryptocurrency companies all soared when the share market opened on Monday following the failed assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday, Semafor reported Tuesday. Stock for Trump’s own media company saw a drastic spike, with the former commander-in-chief’s 60 percent stake receiving a nearly $800 million boost, according to the outlet. “Each market has its own ‘Trump trade’ on,” writes Semafor’s Liz Hoffman. “Baked into the stock market’s sustained rally is the assumption that Trump, with a Republican congress, would push through more spending, and all that money has to go somewhere.”

    Read it at Semafor