Post Malone Expecting First Child With Girlfriend: ‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’
BABY ‘ROCKSTAR’
Post Malone will soon have one more “Sunflower” in his life, with the 26-year-old rapper telling TMZ on Tuesday that he is expecting a baby with his longtime girlfriend. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said in a statement. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.” The singer and his partner, who is not in the public eye, celebrated the news with friends and family in Southern California over the weekend. Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, has also been preparing for the June 3 release of his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, going back and forth between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, where he moved for a quieter lifestyle three years ago. “The move to Utah has made things a lot better for my mental health. It’s been very, very good,” Post, who has been open about his struggles with depression before, told Billboard in January. “It’s something I had to do because L.A. was kicking my ass. So it is tough, but it is worth it.” Much the same could be said for parenthood.