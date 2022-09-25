Post Malone Hospitalized Over ‘Stabbing Pain,’ Postpones Boston Concert
GET WELL SOON
Post Malone postponed Saturday’s concert in Boston on his “Twelve Carat Tour” following a hospitalization for a stabbing pain. The news comes after the multiplatinum artist fell during a Sept. 17 show at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, subsequently bruising his ribs, according to a statement by his manager, Dre London, though the injury didn’t stop him from finishing the show. Post Malone was prescribed pain medication following the incident. “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight.”