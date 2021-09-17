Post-Presidency Protection for Trump Kids and Officials Has Cost $1.7 Million, Says Report
HANGING ON
In the dying days of the Trump presidency, he signed a highly unusual order that gifted six extra months of Secret Service protection to his four adult children, their families, and three of his favorite officials. Since then, the arrangement has cost taxpayers $1.7 million, according to spending documents obtained by The Washington Post. By law, only ex-presidents, their spouses, and any of their children under age 16 are entitled to Secret Service protection. But Trump handed extra protection to Trump Jr., 43, Ivanka, 39, Eric, 37, and Tiffany, 27, as well as their spouses and kids. The protection was also given to Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien. Out of the seven, only Mnuchin responded to a request for comment from the Post, with a spokesman telling the newspaper that Mnuchin only accepted the extra protection “because government officials advised him to maintain it.”