Postal Workers Told: Do Not Reconnect Dismantled Sorting Machines
RETURN TO SENDER
Postal workers have reportedly been told not to act on their own initiative to reconnect mail sorting machines that have already been disconnected, according to CNN. The warning was sent to postal managers in an email sent just hours after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would suspend planned changes to the postal service which many feared would render the postal service unable to handle mail-in ballots for the election. DeJoy announced Tuesday he’d pause many of the new policies he put in place, including the removal of high-volume mail sorting machines from at least nine states. The email from Kevin Couch, a director of maintenance operations, read: “Please message out to your respective Maintenance Managers tonight. They are not to reconnect/reinstall machines that have been previously disconnected without approval from HQ Maintenance, no matter what direction they are getting from their plant manager.”