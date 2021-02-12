CHEAT SHEET
Postmaster General Plans More Mail Delays, Price Hikes
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy plans to eliminate local two-day delivery for First Class mail, lumping it in with the Postal Service’s three-to-five-day envelopes, and ban First Class mail delivered via airplane, The Washington Post reports. Only 38 percent of First Class two-day mail is currently being delivered on time, according to the Post Office’s federal court filings, and the agency is financially underwater, having lost $9.2 billion dollars last year due to a decrease in mail during the coronavirus pandemic and nearly $200 billion in debt. DeJoy’s plan would likely lead to further delays, and he also plans to institute price hikes. DeJoy told the Post the plan had not been finalized.