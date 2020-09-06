Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Reimbursed Former Workers for Political Donations: Report
STRAW MAN?
Ex-employees of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s former company say they were pressured to make political donations and then reimbursed with bigger bonuses, The Washington Post reported. Such a straw-donor scheme would have been illegal under state and federal law, but a spokesman for DeJoy says the GOP fundraiser “believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations” while CEO of New Breed Logistics in North Carolina. David Young, the who retired as New Breed’s human resources director, told the Post: “Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses... When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations — and that covered the tax and everything else.” Five ex-workers told the paper they were urged to make donations, and two confirmed Young’s explanation of the alleged reimbursement.