Maine Gov. Janet Mills bit back at President Donald Trump on Monday, following his weekend demand that she issue a “full throated apology” for publicly challenging him, the Bangor Daily News reported. In response to his demand, the Democratic governor said she stands for “the rule of law” at an event in Bangor. “If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can’t get basic, life-saving health care in states across this country,” Mills said. “If he truly cares about women and girls and people of this country, let’s see the economic plan. Let’s see the health care plan. Let’s see the education plan.” In February, Mills clashed with the president during a governors' meeting at the White House. When threatened with federal funding cuts over a trans athlete ban, the governor retorted, “see you in court.” The president’s rant on TruthSocial claimed that “While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases,” adding: “Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled.” Mills is the first female governor and former attorney general of Maine.
