Postmaster General to Testify at House Oversight Hearing
GETTING GRILLED
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy agreed Monday to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a press release from Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY). DeJoy is set to testify at an Aug. 24 hearing. The announcement comes a day after House Democrats called for DeJoy and U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Chair Robert Duncan to testify, and as concerns about service delays rise with the November election drawing near. DeJoy, an ally of President Donald Trump, has made several cuts in the name of efficiency during his term to the Postal Service, including slicing overtime for postal workers and trimming the amount of mail-sorting equipment. On Sunday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for the House to return early from the congressional August recess to vote on legislation that would prevent the Postal Service from changing service from what was in place on January 1, 2020.