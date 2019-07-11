CHEAT SHEET
FOREWARNING
Postponed ICE Operation to Arrest 1000s of Migrants to Begin This Sunday, Says Report
A postponed plan to round up and deport thousands of undocumented immigrants is scheduled to begin Sunday, according to The New York Times, but could fail as immigrant communities are now expecting it. The operation, targeting more than 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered to leave the U.S. but who remain in the country without documentation, has reportedly faced resistance among officials inside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE). Some agents have reportedly expressed apprehension about arresting babies and young children, with others saying that the operation will have limited success because the forthcoming raids have been so well advertised by their most enthusiastic cheerleader, Donald Trump, on Twitter. Agents fear immigrants will simply refuse to open their doors as word has spread that ICE agents are not legally allowed to forcibly enter a home.