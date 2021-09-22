This Kinflyte Bra Is Comfortable, Supportive, and Improves Your Posture

Scouting Report: The Kinflyte Rise Bra is not only comfortable and supportive, the way a good bra should be, it also can help improve your posture.

Finding a bra that is both extremely supportive and extremely comfortable can feel nearly impossible, especially when you have a larger bust size. I’ve always struggled with finding high-quality bras that I actually enjoy wearing for both aesthetics and feel until I stumbled upon the Kinflyte Rise Bra. Not only does this bra offer lift, support, and a soft jersey material, but it’s also made with patented technology that actually helps improve your posture while you’re wearing it. Even just wearing it just once, it quickly became my go-to (Full disclosure: I am pregnant right now, so this is really saying something about the comfort tolerance level).

What makes Kinflyte bras really stand out is their patented posture system that can be found in every bra they sell. This unique design, created by a woman, helps aid your body into better alignment by offering support in the bust, shoulders, back, and torso. The bras are lined with power mesh that supports the back, and thick, non-slip shoulder straps that grip the shoulders and ultimately kind of force the wearer to roll their shoulders back. This, in turn, reduces pressure on the shoulder blades and redistributes the weight of the chest. The bras basically work to improve your posture without you even realizing it’s happening.

The Rise Bra, which is my favorite in particular, is made with active lifestyles in mind and has everything that I want a sports bra to have. It holds you in place even when you’re moving around a lot, but there’s no painful squishing or wires to be found---instead, darted cups add just the right amount of shape, and velcro straps allow for an easily-adjustable fit. The scoop neckline is also flattering, and the mesh back panel is breathable and is meant to keep you cool even when you’re sweating.

It’s made of a soft jersey material that feels pleasantly stretchy and is antibacterial, sweat-wicking, and odor resistant. I also love the wide band under the cups, and the small hidden pocket inside, which is perfect for stashing a bit of cash or something small when you’re going for a run or heading to the gym and can’t carry a wallet or bag. And while I do wear mine when working out, I also wear it when running errands or working at home---it’s comfortable enough to do so, and I like how it looks under t-shirts.

When I want something a bit lighter, I usually opt for the Kinflyte Dream Bra, which was made with work or lounging in mind. It’s made of a super soft material, feels light and breathable, and has seamed cups with zero wires for the comfiest experience. I love the high side coverage for daily wear. It’s worth noting, however, that this one has more subtle posture cues.

Overall, the Kinflyte bras have quickly become a staple for me, whether I’m doing a workout, getting things done, or hanging out at home. The comfort is unmatched for larger bust sizes.

