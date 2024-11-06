Potential Trump AG: I Want to Drag Dem ‘Bodies Through the Streets’

Mike Davis, a Republican lawyer and former Senate aide whose name has repeatedly come up as a potential attorney general in the next Trump administration, seems bent on revenge against Democrats even after the former president’s big win Tuesday night.

“Here’s my current mood,” Davis wrote on X Wednesday morning. “I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)“

In the past, Davis has said he wants to imprison journalists in “gulags,” though the line between what Davis calls “trolling” and his earnest dialogue sometimes isn’t easily discernible, as a Politico profile from September noted.

In any event, Davis‘ string of posts following Trump’s win made no mention of taking the “high road,” so to speak.

“F--- unity. We have the votes. And they tried to kill Trump,” he wrote in another post minutes earlier, making an overly broad reference to “they.”