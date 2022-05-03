Pour One Out for Jared Kushner’s Ghostwriter

Does anyone care about what Jared Kushner has to say? The New Abnormal podcast host Andy Levy thinks not.

Kushner has a book coming out called Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and Andy is not confident anyone wants to read it.

“I know there are people out there who think Don Jr. is like the greatest thing in the world. We know there are people out there who think he’s just absolutely fantastic. There are no Jared Kushner stans out there who are just like, ‘I gotta see what this guy has to say,’” Levy tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of TNA. “Who cares what Jared Kushner has to say about anything?”

Will people want to read Mark Esper’s upcoming book about how former President Donald Trump allegedly asked him while he was his secretary of defense if it was permissible to shoot protesters in the street? Probably, and although that info would have been nice to receive when it happened, says Andy, better late than never. Would people want to read a book by Don Jr.? Or even Chris Christie? Yes, says Andy.

But Jared? Forget it.

Molly poses another question: Has Jared even read Jared’s book? “Let us pour one out for poor Jared Kushner’s ghostwriter,” she adds.

Also on the podcast, The Nation columnist Jeet Heer tells Molly why he thinks the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is a bad idea. For one, this dinner was the start of Trump’s villain origin story, he jokes.

Plus! If you’ve ever wondered how a person like Trump was elected in the first place, Dr. Larry Jacobs has an answer. He’s the director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota and explains why primary elections will be the ruin of us all unless we make two big changes.

