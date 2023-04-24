Pour One Out for Kyrsten Sinema’s Weird Winery Internship
MOVING UP
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) filed her personal financial disclosure last week, and the form has one striking omission: a winery internship. It seems that her two-week internship at Three Sticks Winery in California, which she reported on her 2020 disclosure document, was just a pandemic-era one-off rather than an ongoing side hustle. The internship earned her $1,170.40 on top of her salary as a congresswoman, the 2020 disclose revealed, and it also earned her immense praise from the winery for her grit and work ethic. It was an ironic commendation, considering she’s now facing backlash from donors for her lavish campaign spending ahead of her 2024 re-election bid. Sinema spent over $100,000 on luxury hotels, private jet rides, limousines and the like since 2021, according to a New York Post report. Hilariously, she also spent nearly $20,000 on wine alone, much to the dismay of Democratic donors. Sinema switched from being a Democrat to an independent in December 2022.