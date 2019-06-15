The online forum where alleged Chabad of Poway shooter John Earnest shared a livestream of the shooting was served a search warrant in April for the IP and metadata information on Earnest’s posts, as well as those who commented on them. The warrant served to 8chan said the people who responded to Earnest’s comments could be “potential witnesses, co-conspirators and/or individuals who are inspired” by his posting about the shooting. Similarly, according to the FBI agent who penned the warrant, there was evidence that Earnest himself was “inspired and/or educated” by other individuals posting on the forum.

Earnest allegedly injured three and killed one individual during the shooting at the synagogue in late April. He is also accused of setting fire to a mosque in late March and defacing the property to say the act was “for Brenton Tarran.” Accused Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant allegedly killed 51 people in an attack on two separate mosques in New Zealand earlier this year.