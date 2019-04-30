Poway Synagogue Shooting Suspect Also Charged With Escondido Mosque Fire

The man accused of attacking a Southern California synagogue on Saturday has also been charged with setting fire to a nearby mosque weeks earlier. Prosecutors allege John T. Earnest, 19, attacked the Islamic Center of Escondido, California, on March 23 in what is described as an act of terrorism. Graffiti was found at the scene citing the attack on New Zealand Muslims by a white-power terrorist. Earnest claimed to have attacked mosque in an online manifesto posted shortly before he allegedly opened fire on Chabad of Poway during Passover services. Earnest is charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder for the Chabad attack, which prosecutors allege was a hate crime. He will be arraigned on all charges on Tuesday.