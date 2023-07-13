Powerball Jackpot Is Now Third-Largest Ever

CHEAT SHEET
The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an eye-popping $875 million—the third-largest in the game’s history. That’s still far less than the top two winning jackpots: $1.5 billion in 2016 and $2 billion in November. It’s worth noting that not all massive lottery wins have happy endings. The winner of the latter, Edwin Castro, has been embroiled in a legal dispute over whether he was the buyer of the ticket (there is no evidence that he was not) amid a mansion-and-cars buying spree.