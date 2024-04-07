Powerball Ticket Sold in Oregon Wins $1.3 Billion Jackpot
LUCKY DRAW
A lucky winner in Oregon just got $1.3 billion richer, ending a dry spell for Powerball lottery drawings that stretched for more than three months since January. After a brief delay on Saturday night, the winning numbers were drawn Sunday morning for the $1.326 billion jackpot and seven other $1 million prizes. Little is known about the mystery winner other than that they bought the fortuitous ticket somewhere in the state of Oregon. The jackpot winnings bring an end to a streak of 41 consecutive drawings that ended without a grand prize take home, since the last Powerball winner took home a pot of $842.4 million on New Years’ Day. Sunday’s winner, however, is the second person this year to win a lottery prize worth billions. A New Jersey winner took home a Mega Millions prize of $1.13 billion in March after buying a golden ticket in Neptune Township on the Jersey shore.