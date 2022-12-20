A strong earthquake struck Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. Pacific Time, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than a dozen aftershocks followed the initial quake.

The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Several reports of gas leaks, fires and structural damage were reported, but there were no reports of injuries.

Early reports suggested some homes suffered structural damage, and at least 70,000 people in Humboldt County were without power immediately after the earthquake was reported.

Caroline Titus, the editor and publisher of The Ferndale Enterprise, tweeted a photo of the aftermath in her 140-year-old Victorian home, which she wrote sustained some structural damage.

Other residents reported internal damage such as shelves falling and broken windows. A Twitter user following the California fire scanner tweeted that there were reports of a collapse on Pacific Avenue in Rio Dell with a person potentially unaccounted for.

There were no immediate tsunami warnings, but several people reported smaller aftershocks and gas leaks. A number of people also reported being alerted by the USGS Shake Alert app, which sends notifications when seismic activity occurs.