Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggering Tsunami Alert

A monster earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday morning, collapsing buildings in the city of Hualien and triggering tsunami alerts. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Video posted to social media showed several tall buildings off their foundations and listing to one side at a sickening angle. Other footage showed bikes and cars stopped on a bridge while it shook and swayed.

TVBS, a Taiwanese broadcaster, said the massive cliff at the head of turtle-shaped Guishan Island had been damaged.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake—which could be felt in Taipei—at 7.4 on the Richter scale, with aftershocks as high as 6.5.

“The earthquake is close to land and it’s shallow. It’s felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands,” a Taiwanese official told reporters, according to Agence France-Presse. “It’s the strongest in 25 years since the (1999) earthquake.”

The 1999 quake, which measured at 7.6-magnitude, that killed 2,400 people.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Okinawa and nearby islands in southern Japan but later downgraded to an advisory.

The Philippines Seismology Agency also warned people on the coast of several provinces to get to higher ground, according to Reuters.