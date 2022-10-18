CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Powerful Explosions’ Led to Nord Stream Leaks, Denmark Finds

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Anadolu Agency/Getty

    A Danish investigation into the massive Sept. 26 rupture in the Nord Stream 1 & 2 pipelines has reached the same conclusion as its Swedish counterpart—that the leaks in the gas pipes were caused by “powerful explosions.” A nearly 164-foot section of the Nord Stream 1 pipe “appears to be missing” after the 2.3 magnitude tremor-inducing blast, according to unverified underwater photos released by the Swedish tabloid Expressen. Poland and Ukraine have openly blamed Moscow for the recent damage, which sets Europe back amid a historic energy crisis, while Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed “Anglo-Saxons” in the West. The pipeline’s deliveries had been downsized multiple times by Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February, shipping gas at a fraction of its capacity while blaming technical issues and leaks. A joint investigation continues, led by Denmark and in conjunction with German and Swedish authorities, into the four holes in the gas channel connecting Russia and Germany.

