Powerlifting Influencer Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charges

When Wimbledon attendee Brooks Nader found herself experiencing the real-life nightmare of every middle school girl, she didn’t hide in shame. Instead, she posted her menstruation mishap to social media—a move one fan called “the realest thing I’ve ever seen on social media,” with hundreds of others echoing the sentiment. On July 4, the model and Dancing With The Stars contestant attended Wimbledon, where she snapped her now-viral video. First, the 28-year-old shows herself wearing classic tennis-spectator attire—a navy polka-dot top paired with a crisp white skirt and cat-eye sunglasses. The video cuts to two “shocked” friends before revealing what they’re reacting to: an unmistakable red stain on the back of Nader’s white skirt. Nader captioned the video, “~tries to be chic~ Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon." Instead of shrinking from the moment, she owned it, turning a slip of red into a celebration of a natural bodily process. The video received over two million views, with some commenters expressing gratitude to Nader for “normalizing it” and noting that “every girl has had this happen,” while others made period puns (“A QUEEN HAS BEEN SPOTTED” being one of the winners). Somehow, acknowledging the existence of periods is still taboo in 2025, but we’ll take all the steps toward progress that we can get...especially if bright blue isn’t involved.
A man who opened fire on a Border Patrol building in Texas with an assault rifle on Monday has been shot dead by federal officers, police said. The suspect, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, 27, fired “many dozens” of rounds at the building at around 6 a.m. local time, Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said, after he was reported missing two hours earlier. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, but additional weapons and ammunition were later found in Mosqueda’s car, which was parked in the station’s parking lot and spray-painted with undecipherable graffiti. No federal agents were injured during the attack, but a local police officer was struck in the knee by either a bullet or shrapnel and required medical attention. The local FBI office in San Antonio is investigating the incident but said there was “currently no threat to public safety that we are aware of.”
The Crown and A Touch of Frost star David Killick has died at 87. Killick passed away Friday at St John’s Hospice, North London, following a “short illness,” his agent from Stanton Davidson Associates confirmed. “David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him,” his agent said in a statement, adding that “he will be sorely missed.” Killick regularly appeared as a pathologist alongside David Jason in the ‘90s drama A Touch of Frost, which ran for 15 seasons, and appeared in Season 5 of The Crown as Mess President. Killick also had a decades-long and prolific career in theater and voice acting. He acted in the musical Guys and Dolls with the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company and contributed as a voice actor to audiobooks like The Judgement of Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Who: The Lost Stories. Most recently, he performed in Agatha Christie’s play Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall last year. His agency Stanton Davidson Associates praised him for being a “delightful, talented and vastly experienced actor.”
Pearl Jam has parted ways with longtime drummer Matt Cameron after 27 years, the band confirmed on Monday. Cameron, the longest-tenured drummer of the legendary grunge act, announced his departure in a social media post which read: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” Prior to his stint in Pearl Jam, Cameron also drummed with fellow grunge luminaries Soundgarden from 1986 until their breakup in 1997. Responding to his exit, Pearl Jam wrote: “Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”
A Queensland woman sustained serious injuries to her arm on Sunday when she was mauled by a lioness at the Darling Downs Zoo in Pilton, Australia. Zoo officials said via Facebook that the lioness “inexplicably” grabbed the woman’s arm while she was watching zookeepers tend to the enclosure before opening. She was not a zoo employee, and was instead described as a “much-loved member of the zoo owner’s family” who had visited the lions frequently over the last 20 years, and was “well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals.” Officials maintain the woman never entered the animal’s enclosure, and the lion never left it. Officials say they have not yet been able to speak to the woman, but say they’ve worked with police and government investigators to establish how the attack could have occurred under these circumstances. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane shortly after the attack and is now recovering in stable condition. However, zoo officials wrote in a Monday morning Facebook update that she has lost her arm. Darling Downs Zoo plans to reopen as usual on Tuesday and says, “The animal will definitely not be put down or punished in any way.”
Powerlifting influencer Stefi Cohen, 33, has been arrested on domestic abuse charges, TMZ reports. A highly decorated powerlifter, boxer, and physical therapist, Cohen refers to herself as “Dr. Stefi Cohen” on social media and is known for her fitness content. The victim’s name has not been disclosed, but TMZ reports that Cohen posted pictures with her partner, boxer Tristan Hamm, earlier this year. Cohen’s arrest on Wednesday comes over a year after Cohen was arrested for leaking nude photos of her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend in November 2023. Cohen allegedly accessed her ex-boyfriend’s laptop without permission and sent naked pictures of his new girlfriend to a group chat with multiple women. She was arrested months later in May 2024 and resisted arrest, using a leg sweep against a police officer while in handcuffs and breaking a locking mechanism in a police car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS. Cohen was slapped with a felony charge of unauthorized access to a computer and criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor for sexual cyberharassment and resisting arrest, according to the New York Post. Cohen has not spoken publicly about the domestic abuse charge.
Brazil plans to prosecute its former president, Jair Bolsonaro, for allegedly running a criminal spy ring—and President Donald Trump is furious. “Brazil is doing a terrible thing on their treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “LEAVE BOLSONARO ALONE!” Trump’s right-wing ally faces a lengthy prison sentence for allegedly masterminding a military coup to retain his grip on power after losing the 2022 election. The newest charges relate to a separate probe into his purported use of a vast network of informants to snoop on journalists, political opponents, and environmental activists during his four-year stint in office. Trump’s post marks the second time he’s defended allies abroad wrapped up in criminal proceedings. He dismissed corruption charges against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “witch hunt” on June 26.
The River Seine in Paris was shut down due to pollution concerns just a day after it was declared safe for swimming for the first time in over a century over the weekend. Swimming spots located near iconic Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame were opened to the public on Saturday after an extensive $1.6 billion cleanup operation—spurred on by the Paris 2024 Olympics—connected 20,000 homes to the sewage network, upgraded treatment plants and built rainwater reservoirs to prevent sewage overflows. Yet just a day later, heavy rainfall in the city caused the swimming spots to close once again due to concerns the downpours would cause Paris’ 19th century sewage system to overflow and dump polluted water back into the river. Other swimming spots in eastern Paris also due to open on Sunday were forced to remain closed after the rain “compromised water quality,” according to local authorities. Despite initial health concerns during Olympic events, successful races boosted confidence in public swimming, and the rivers are now tested daily for traces of E.coli and other bacteria which will render the waters unsafe for swimmers. The Seine swimming spots will be open free of charge across the city from now until the end of August.
Democratic Party fundraising powerhouse ActBlue raked in just shy of $400 million from April through June. The figures come as the platform faces down President Donald Trump’s ire in the form of a presidential memorandum, signed earlier in April, sending the Department of Justice after opposition fundraising systems over what his administration sees as “excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees,” including so called “straw donations” from foreign actors. ActBlue, the online fundraising group that acts as the leading digital donations platform for Democrats, has described the move as little more than the latest instalment of a long-promised campaign of revenge against the president’s adversaries, with co-founder Brian Derrick slamming it as a “deeply partisan and political attack.” There have since been no public updates to date on the status of the DOJ’s investigation, for which Trump has given Attorney General Pam Bondi 180 days, ending in late October, to submit her findings to the White House. It nevertheless coincides with a more than 18-month Congressional probe into the same allegations, which ActBlue has lately accused Republican representatives of abusing to support Bondi’s efforts.
Yankees star Anthony Volpe’s dad got into it with a Mets fan at Citi Field this weekend. Michael Volpe reacted after he heard a man talking down the shortstop. “Let’s go, let’s go! You badmouthing my son? F--- you!” he is heard shouting, before the rival fan sarcastically jabs back: “Your son’s the best.” Volpe then calls the man a “scumbag.” The altercation was only cut short when “God Bless America” began ringing out around the stadium. In a clip of the tense back and forth, fans can be seen standing and touching their chests. Volpe junior, meanwhile, has not been having his best season. He’s recorded just 39 runs and 10 home runs so far this season. Volpe even rocked his own teammate, Aaron Judge, with a stray throw on Sunday. He and his Yankees teammates did have the last laugh, however, running out 6-4 winners.