Practical Picks For Dominating Life Like An Industry Heroine

If Women’s History Month-from-the-future is taking submissions, these industry queens are candidates. Find out what makes four female trailblazers ahead-of-the-fray in their fields, and what we’ve scouted to help you bite back in your next political debate, get educated in comedic genius and schooled in sex ed.

Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator-in-Chief

“If we’re not helping people, we should go the f*** home.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has made as much a name for herself dropping expletives (on more than one occasion) as she has advocating for women’s health care, DREAMERS and #metoo survivors. The New York Democrat’s rising voice challenges what it means to be a woman in politics. Like many women competing with fragile men in this tenuous moment, Gillibrand is doing the better job of showing up. An example of the Women’s March voter registration campaign #WomenPowertothePolls in action, Gillibrand’s Off The Sidelines PAC has endorsed over 50 women candidates running for office, with results (the seven female candidates the junior senator endorsed in Texas in early March all advanced in their election campaigns). For your own activism inspiration, journalist Emma Gray’s "A Girl’s Guide to Joining the Resistance: A Feminist Handbook on Fighting For Good" is a smart read for Women’s History Month—or really any time. Through the perspective of a member of the media covering the movement, get instructions for first-time activists and interviews from long-time pros, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Women’s March Co-Chair Carmen Perez to celebrity activists like Marlo Thomas.

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, Comedy Queens

In a four-episode HBO production of their hilarious hit podcast "2 Dope Queens,"former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams and “Sooo Many White Guys” podcaster and “You Can’t Touch My Hair” author Phoebe Robinson offer viewers a chance to feel human again. After a tidal wave of powerful Hollywood heads rolling, the podcast is a necessary mic pass to fresh female voices who women will actually want to listen to. While the Academy was disappointing us by not asking a woman to host the Oscars this year, the duo was busy promoting the unguarded, celebrity-dotted series, which covers “Hair” with Sarah Jessica Parker, “Hot Peen” with Tituss Burgess and “Black Nerds” with Uzo Aduba. Whether you’re streaming the HBO series or just listening to the next season of the podcast, sync up to the Jawbone Mini Jambox Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. It’s only $32, small enough to fit in your pocket, and delivers crisp, powerful audio of your favorite comedy queens.

Polly Rodriguez, Sex-Tech Entrepreneur

In the tech corner, we have a double hitter in entrepreneur Polly Rodriguez, who’s plunged forth in not one but two male-dominated industries. Besides tech, she’s making vibrations in the adult industry with her subscription-based sex wellness company, Unbound. The feminist retailer’s conversational brand voice sounds like you’re in a group text thread comparing sex-toy notes with your best friends, which is exactly the safe space you want to be when you’re deciding between the pressure-controlled pulsation power of the Squish vibrator or the remote-controlled (by you or your partner) kink factor of these B Vibe beads. Rodriguez is an entrepreneur on the VC scene in New York: In addition to co-founding Unbound, she met her female investor and mentor through women’s start-up accelerator Monarq Incubator before spreading her wings, founding Women of Sex Tech for industry entrepreneurs and raising $2.7 million for women’s sexual health and wellness. If you have entrepreneurial dreams of your own, add this book to your Amazon Prime cart for $17 or your Kindle for $10: “Dear Female Founders: 66 Letters of Advice from Women Entrepreneurs Who Have Made $1 Billion in Revenue.” While you can get your tactical startup advice from plenty of books for business owners, there’s not enough out there targeted specifically to women founders, who make up 40 percent of entrepreneurs according to Forbes. These letters from women with diverse industry experience and global perspectives are designed to inspire.

