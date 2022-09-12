CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Prada Drops Chinese Star Li Yifeng After Prostitution Solicitation Charges

    DETAINED

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Li Yifeng

    VCG/VCG via Getty Images

    Li Yifeng, a Chinese actor who portrayed Mao Zedong in a 2021 film commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, has been dropped by major business partners, including Prada, after reportedly confessing to the allegation that he solicited prostitution on multiple occasions, Business of Fashion reports. According to state-run media and the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, Li was arrested by Beijing police and went on to admit to the charge. A sweeping clampdown on the Chinese entertainment industry ordered by President Xi Jinping, initiated in June 2021, aims to freeze out performers with “incorrect” politics, reduce salaries and curb fan misbehavior online. Pianist Li Yundi hasn’t been seen since October 2021, when Chinese authorities arrested him for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

    Read it at Business of Fashion