Prada Drops Chinese Star Li Yifeng After Prostitution Solicitation Charges
Li Yifeng, a Chinese actor who portrayed Mao Zedong in a 2021 film commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, has been dropped by major business partners, including Prada, after reportedly confessing to the allegation that he solicited prostitution on multiple occasions, Business of Fashion reports. According to state-run media and the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, Li was arrested by Beijing police and went on to admit to the charge. A sweeping clampdown on the Chinese entertainment industry ordered by President Xi Jinping, initiated in June 2021, aims to freeze out performers with “incorrect” politics, reduce salaries and curb fan misbehavior online. Pianist Li Yundi hasn’t been seen since October 2021, when Chinese authorities arrested him for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.