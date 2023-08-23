CHEAT SHEET
    PragerU’s Right-Wing Lessons Haven’t Been Approved in Texas as Claimed: Report

    DISASTER CLASS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    The U.S flag and the Texas State flag fly over the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 14, 2017.

    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Education officials in Texas say the controversial right-wing advocacy group PragerU has not been approved as a vendor despite the organization’s claims to the contrary. On Tuesday, PragerU announced that Texas had become the second state after Florida to “officially approve PragerU as an educational vendor,” but Texas’ State Board of Education members were apparently surprised by the claim as they haven’t voted on such a move. “The SBOE has not received any request from PragerU to be approved as an education vendor,” board chair Keven Ellis told The Dallas Morning News. Adding to the confusion was the fact that board member Julie Pickren featured in PragerU’s announcement video titled “PragerU Kids is Now in Texas!” PragerU CEO Marissa Streit also did not clarify the situation, insisting to the Morning News that “we have been approved and it is our great pleasure and honor to serve multiple states including Texas.” The group publishes videos that have been criticized as distorting history and pushing misleading narratives on issues including climate change, slavery, and Israel.

    Read it at The Dallas Morning News
